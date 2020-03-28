NY surpasses 50K COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths, presidential primary pushed back to June

Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

NY surpasses 50K COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths, presidential primary pushed back to June

Coronavirus

by: WROC staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Governor’s daily briefing will be streamed on this page at 12 p.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 52,318 cases of COVID-19 cases in New York, up by 7,681 from last official count Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in Saturday’s public briefing.

Of the 52,318 cases, 7,328 have required hospitalization and 1,755 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that to date, 2,726 patients have been discharged.

To date, there have been 728 COVID-19 deaths statewide, up from 519 at last official count Friday. At this time, 155,934 people have been tested in New York state, including 17,412 new tests conducted since Cuomo’s Friday briefing.

At the national level, New York is still by far the state which has felt the greatest impact from the pandemic. Our state is No. 1 in the nation with the 52,318 confirmed cases. No. 2 is New Jersey with 8,823. No other state has more than 5,000 confirmed cases at this time.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss