WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic with New Jersey Gov. Murphy

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on COVID-19 in New York State on Friday.

Today is day 342,” The governor said. “These have been the longest 342 days of my life I think most New Yorkers would say that. This has been an extraordinarily difficult, difficult stressful period and you really saw people rise to the occasion.”

Day 342:

Statewide positivity rate: 4.3%

Test reported: 203,627

Deaths reported: 153

Hospitalizations: 7,937

“We have used 99.02% of dosages we have received,” The governor said. “This is where we want to be. We’re reliant on the supply and the more supply we get the more we can vaccinate.” Over 2 million New Yorkers have now been vaccinated.

“Our priority focus is on vaccinations for hospitals workers. If there’s another surge, they will be more protected.” 75% of hospital workers have been vaccinated the state up to this point.

“When we started, we were at 63% of hospital workers. We’re at 75%. That is exactly where we needed to be and it was a great effort to get there.”

The governor is asking local governments to looking to the lower performing hospitals. “There is still an uneven performance in this regard and this needs to be addressed you have some hospitals who are at 100% and you have some who are at 40%.”

The governor emphasized his concern for making the vaccine accessible to all and encouraging New Yorkers of its safety. According to the governor, the state surveyed New Yorkers and found that those hesitant of the vaccine were primarily minorities.

“There are two challenges in reaching the Black communities: access and acceptance,” the governor said. “The hesitancy must be addressed with facts and validation. Yes, there’s reasons for distrust of the system. It’s not true with this vaccine. It’s going to be a process of communication.”

The governor was also joined by New York Yankees President Randy Levine, Manager Aaron Boone, and retired pitched Mariano Rivera to announce the use of the Yankee Stadium for vaccine distribution in New York City.

The governor called for fair distribution for aid to the states from the federal government.

“What you call state and local relief has been debated for over a year. President Biden said when he was running for election that if elected he would provide state and local relief and he was true to his word He proposed $350 billion. It was accepted by the House accepted by the Senate so this is really good news.”

“Now the question is fairness in the distribution of the $350 billion. That $350 billion goes to the congress they come up with a formula to distribute the $350 billion and that’s the next chapter in this story.”

Cuomo said he believe New York, New Jersey and Connecticut got hit the hardest from COVID-19, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy agreed.

“I believe it is factually inarguable but that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut paid a higher price for COVID than other state in other part of this country. That is just a fact.”

“New York and New Jersey were already disproportionally giving more to Washington then we get back from Washington to begin with. It’s double taxation as you rightfully pointed out,” Gov. Murphy said.

“It is high time that this thing gets taken off the books the longer it stays on the more people are going to get hurt.”

According to Cuomo, New Yorkers are paying $34 million a day for the SALT tax. “Every day that SALT is not repealed is another $34 million that is taken from the tax payers of this state. Think about that.”

“SALT was a tax provision passed three years ago. It was the first double taxation in history and what it did is it placed a federal tax in what a person paid in state and local taxes.”

In his briefing on earlier this week, the governor announced the federal government will increasing the vaccination supply to New York State. Cuomo then, increased eligibility.

“The increase is now going to go from 16% to about 20% as a direct allocation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That means the state will then turn around and supply 20% additional to the local governments, so they can count on an additional 20% in the coming weeks.”

Since the State Attorney General Letitia James revealed the report the findings of the investigation into nursing homes across the state, the governor’s office has been receiving criticism of his handling of nursing home residents and reporting the COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court ruled Cuomo has five business days to respond to a FOIL request lawsuit and release data on COVID-19 in nursing homes.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the Empire Center for Public Policy and Senator Jim Tedisco seeks the release of Health Emergency Response Data System (HERDS) data regularly submitted to Department of Health (DOH) by facilities throughout the state.

