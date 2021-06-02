WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic from the Javits Center

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 3 p.m. EST.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to return to the Javits Convention Center in New York City Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

Earlier Wednesday, the New York State Department of Public Health issued new guidance which made visitation at nursing homes less restricted.

On Sunday the governor announced the statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.71% Saturday, a new record low.

Bars and restaurants no longer have to close at midnight across New York state, as its coronavirus curfew for indoor dining ended Monday. A similar pandemic curfew for outdoor dining ended May 17, although some local governments have their own closing-time rules for outdoor tables.

Last week, the governor announced a new vaccine incentive for New Yorkers aged 12 to 17-years old. Those in that age group who are vaccinated, or will be getting vaccinated through July, can enter a pool to win a full four-year scholarship to any SUNY or CUNY school.

To increase vaccination, the state has offered other incentives as well, including baseball tickets, two-day passes to state parks, a lottery entry for $5 million, and an admission pass for the Saratoga Race Course.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.