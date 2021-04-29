WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic from Buffalo

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday in Buffalo to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

Beginning Thursday, all state-run vaccination sites will allow walk-in shots for all New Yorkers 16 and older as well.

Earlier this week, U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

The governor announced Wednesday the COVID-19 curfews for bars, restaurants, and catered events will be lifted in May. Additionally, lawmakers in the New York State Legislature voted to repeal several of the governor’s executive orders, including the mandate that food be ordered for alcohol service at bars and restaurants. That repeal was effective immediately.

