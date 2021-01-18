WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. During the news conference, Cuomo predicted a “tremendous spike” in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving as he pleaded with people not to be lulled into a false sense of safety over the holiday. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in New York State on Monday.

In the latest update from the state on Friday, the governor announced that although high, the Finger Lakes region no longer has the highest positivity rate in the state.

The governor also said that week that the states weekly COVID-19 supply from the federal government had decreased from 300,000 doses to 250,000 doses.

The state is currently progressing through Phase 1a and Phase 1b of the vaccination process. Depending how the CDC defines immunocompromised, and those with underlying conditions, the eligibility pool could balloon to up to 12 million people, according to the governor.

