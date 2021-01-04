WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a ceremony in New York on Jan. 24, 2019. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

Editor’s note: The governor’s briefing will be live streamed from this page at 11:30 a.m. EST

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state on Monday.

The latest data from the state released on Sunday shows the Finger Lakes region remains an issues across the state with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate and one of the highest infection rates.

Monroe County is now averaging 618 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate has climbed to 10.1%.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.