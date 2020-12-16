WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, NY – APRIL 17: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Albany, New York.Cuomo along with governors from other East Coast states are extending their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15. “We have to continue doing what we’re doing. I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more…”, he said. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in New York state on Wednesday.

The Rochester and Finger Lakes region currently has the highest hospitalization and positivity rates of all the regions in New York State, according to the governor’s office.

In his update on Tuesday, the governor’s office said the region currently has 725 hospitalizations, or .06% of the population , and a 25% seven-day average of hospital bed availability. There is a 41% of seven-day average of ICU bed availability.

In the state’s surge and flex program for the hospitals, a red zone will be designated if that region reaches critical hospital capacity. Critical hospital capacity, defined by the governor’s office, is “if a region’s seven-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that the region will reach 90% within the next three weeks.”

A red-zone designation would put restrictions in place similar to the NY PAUSE shutdown from the spring, when all non-essential businesses were closed. Under current guidelines, red zone restrictions would include:

Non-essential gatherings prohibited

Less than 25% capacity, or 10 person maximum, for religious worship services

All non-essential business are closed

Takeout or delivery only for dining

Schools closed, remote-only instruction

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 620 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 616 new cases per day.

