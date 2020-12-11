Gov. Cuomo: Gyms, hair salons, barbers can reopen in orange zones

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Friday, day 286 of the pandemic in New York state.

For local impact, the governor announced gyms and salons can begin reopening in orange zones, with restrictions of 25% capacity and weekly testing.

“In gyms and salons, they are not the problem that they were,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have restrictions, the restrictions made a difference, we’re going to allow them to operate in orange zones with reduced capacity and additions testing. Capacity will go to 25% they will do weekly testing.”

An orange zone designation has been placed on the City of Rochester, along with portions of Irondequoit, Brighton, and Gates, since late November. The orange zone brought about new restrictions, including some closures of non-essential businesses. The governor said new state data released Friday (details below) showed that fitness center and personal care facilities showed low transmission rates of the virus.

The governor provided the following data:

212,672 COVID-19 tests processed Thursday statewide

4.98% positivity rate overall statewide

6.82% positivity rate inside micro-cluster hotspots

4.55% positivity rate outside micro-cluster hotspots

87 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 Thursday

5,321 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus

1,007 in ICU

546 intubated

“We are doing three COVID-19 operations at the same time,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Managing the hospital capacity with the surge and flex plan, slowing the spread of the virus, and being as aggressive and efficient as possible with the vaccine plan.”

The governor said that the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously approved the U.S. Federal Drug Administration decision to move forward with the vaccine.

“We had a New York state panel review the actions and recommendations of the FDA, and their advisory committee, to give New Yorkers more confidence in the vaccinations process,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It has been quite the journey, and the journey isn’t over. It’s not really going to be over until the summer when we hit critical mass with the vaccinations, and we have to calibrate our way through.”

The governor shared new data which shows what situations and environments have the highest transmission of viral spread, which showed that household gatherings are the overwhelming cause of spread.

“The troubling information in this, is 74% of the new cases are coming from households gatherings, living room spread,” Gov. Cuomo said. “In many ways, you can understand what happened. You lose bars, you lose restaurants, you close theater, stadiums, mass gatherings. Where do people go? They go home! ‘Come to by house, or go over to Robert’s house, we’ll invite our friends and family.’ Compound that by the holiday season, which is a natural, ‘come to my house, my family, my friends, I know we’ll be safe.’ That is what is driving these numbers.”

While household gatherings remain problematic, the governor says other sectors of society have proven to have low transmission rates.

“Stop the spread where it exists and stop it where its being generated, but don’t waste time on areas that are not generators,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Indoor dinging, it is a generator. We have made strides on that generator by the restrictions we put in place and the protocols we put in place, but it’s still an issue. Gyms are one of the lowest known spreaders now by the facts. We’ve increase the testing, we’ve reduced the capacity, gyms are now down to .06, hair salons are at 0.14.”

The governor announced that indoor dining in New York City would shut down, effective Monday. He said that decision was based on population density, and he said the health department would continue to monitor upstate data before making an indoor dining determination for that part of the state.

“The federal government must provide relief to these bars and restaurants in this next package,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’ll do what we can in New York, we’re going to extend the commercial eviction mortarium to help those businesses.”

The governor announced that in addition to the 170,000 Pfizer vaccine doses arriving this weekend, New York state will receive 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, expected to arrive December 21.

“When does it end? It ends when the vaccine hits the critical mass,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It could be June, it could be September, but between today and June … that is a long 6 months and we can’t get complacent. ‘Well the vaccine is here, everything is fine.’ Well, that’s not the reality. We’ve only been at this 9-10 months, and we have another six months to go. If the facts change, we will adjust.”

The governor said additional hospital measures would need to be taken to ensure capacity is available, otherwise a red zone designation could be intiatied.

“Hospitals must remain under 85%,” Gov. Cuomo said. “By either adding an additional 25% of beds or reducing elective surgeries, or both. They have that flexibility, but we want every hospital to remain under 85% capacity.”

Previous zone designations were based on seven-day rolling average positivity rates in a specific area, and new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The new format dictates a red zone designation based on a region’s “critical hospital capacity.”

The governor announced Monday that regions that reach critical hospital capacity will be designated as a red zone. In this definition, critical hospital capacity is “if a region’s seven-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that the region will reach 90% within the next three weeks,” according to the governor’s office.

