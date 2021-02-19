WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 12:45 p.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 and the vaccination process in New York state on Friday.

The governor and his administration is facing scrutiny over possibly withholding information about the nursing home death toll from COVID-19. According to a Times Union report, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task force is under investigation by the FBI, as well as the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

Earlier this week, during a conference call with the media, the governor announced new pop-up vaccination sites coming to Upstate New York — including here in Rochester. He also announced guidance for reopening amusement parks, summer camp status, vaccination progress, and more.

