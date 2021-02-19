WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

February 15, 2021- Albany, NY- Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 12:45 p.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 and the vaccination process in New York state on Friday.

The governor and his administration is facing scrutiny over possibly withholding information about the nursing home death toll from COVID-19. According to a Times Union report, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task force is under investigation by the FBI, as well as the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

Political expert breaks down potential fallout over investigations into NY nursing home deaths

Earlier this week, during a conference call with the media, the governor announced new pop-up vaccination sites coming to Upstate New York — including here in Rochester. He also announced guidance for reopening amusement parks, summer camp status, vaccination progress, and more.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

