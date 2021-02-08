Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo update New Yorkers on the COVID-19 pandemic during a briefing in Albany Monday.

New numbers

On day 345 of the coronavirus pandemic in New York state, the governor provided the following update:

4.28% positivity rate overall statewide

197,183 COVID-19 tests reported Sunday

114 new COVID-19 deaths

7,716 hospitalized

1,454 in ICU

961 intubated

“The numbers: 4.42 on the seven-day average is way down from when we started,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The post holiday surge is over: We see it in the positivity, we see it in the hospitalizations.”

Locally, the Finer Lakes region has seen improving numbers. No longer the worst region in the state for positivity and hospitalization rates, the Finger Lakes is back to the middle of the pack for seven-day rolling average positivity rate (2.99%), and hospitalizations per regional population (0.3%).

The governor said indoor dining could resume at 25% capacity in New York City beginning Friday. Previous plan was to reopen NYC indoor dining on Valentine’s Day, but governor said promising numbers show early reopening is feasible.

“The numbers are down now,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We were planning to open the restaurants in New York City at 25% capacity on Valentine’s Day; they’ve made the point they’d like to reopen a couple days earlier, so they could be ready for Valentine’s Day and that’s a reasonable request. So we start indoor dinging on Friday at 25, that will go into effect on Friday.”

The governor said the New York State Department of Health would be investigating health systems who have been vaccinating health care workers at a slower rate.

On vaccines, the governor said approximately 90% of the state’s supply had been administered as of 11 a.m. Monday.

“We’re at about 90% of all doses allocated used, in arms. and it’s only Monday,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We go week-to-week by the end of the week. We basically exhausted the entire week’s allocation and then we wait for the next week’s allocation.”

The state will open up vaccine eligibility by February 15 for people with a wide range of certain health conditions — from obesity to hypertension, cancer and intellectual and developmental disabilities — that put them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. The governor said the New York State Department of Health would hold a conference call with county executives to outline the vaccination plan for those with pre-existing condition, but the governor reiterated a common sentiment regarding the vaccine.

“We have a much larger distribution network then we have supply,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have many more distributors then we have product on the shelves.

The governor said he was optimistic about the prospects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine getting approved by the FDA for emergency use. That vaccine only requires one dose, and doesn’t require hyper-cold storage.

“We need an increase in the federal supply because we still have many people chasing a rare and precious resource,” Gov. Cuomo said.

“We do our best understanding the demands of the public wanting info, wanting answers,” said secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa. “We sympathize with these people who are desperate to get this vaccine, but to the governor’s point we are in the position where we are reacting to things directly out of our control. It’s going to continue to be a push and pull and a frustrating process and we ask for the public patients as we are doing our best.”

The governor said the state is accelerating the NY PopsUp program — which was first proposed in the 2021 State of the State Address, and is an initiative to restore “culture, arts, and creative energy.”

“We’re going to accelerate that reopening with 300 pop-ups across the state,” Gov. Cuomo said.

300 events in 100 days of pup-up performances. They’re free, not designed to be scheduled or to draw a crowd, but were going to have the pop-up events happening all cross the state and they will be happening over 100 days and it’s going to be exciting.”

With the rapid testing model in place for venues and events, the governor said the state’s pop-up performances would begin on Saturday February 20, and go forward from there. He said the rapid testing model will help reopen venues and events until critical mass vaccination is possible. Rochester was included in the first slate of the state’s planned performances.

The governor began his briefing by saying congratulations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl victory over the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. He described the game as “great,” but the contest that concluded with a 31-9 final score was rarely competitive.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.