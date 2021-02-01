Incoming Nor’easter: Gov. Cuomo declares state of emergency for 44 New York counties

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to an incoming severe winter storm, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Monday for 44 New York state counties, impacting all regions except for Western New York.

“You’re seeing in the New York City metropolitan area 18-24 inches, you’re seeing some pockets in the state with upwards of 36 inches — so this is going to be a significant issue for us,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This snowstorm is predicted to do over two inches per hour. Snow plows cannot keep up with two inches per hours, which means even if you deploy all the plows you can’t keep all the roads clear.”

According to the governor’s office, “States of Emergency Now In Effect for New York City, as well as Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Madison, Montgomery, Nassau, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Westchester, and Yates Counties“

The governor said for impacted areas, all non-essential workers should stay off the roads.

“This is a serious situation, nothing to be trifled with,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Yes we’ve had snowstorms before, but this is potentially dangerous so expect closures. It’s going to get bad, very quickly.”

Locally, not more than an inch of snow is expected Monday, with more to follow as the week progresses, but it’s not as expected to be as severe of an impact as downstate is anticipating.

Regarding coronavirus, the governor said the situation continues to improve.

“Yesterday the positivity rate statewide was 4.8%,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That is actually very good news. That is 24 straight days of decline in what they call the seven-day rolling average. That number continues to drop. New Yorkers did a good job of keeping that number down. It’s evidence of the fact that New Yorkers get it, New Yorkers care about each other, and they are smart.”

The governor said 141 New Yorkers died Sunday from COVID-19. He said Long Island is the region with the highest average positivity rate (6.1%), followed by Mid-Hudson (6.03%). The governor also said the state is closing in on 2 million vaccinations administered to-date.

“We’ve done about 1.96 million, so we’re coming up on the 2 million mark,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Overall with COVID vaccine, it’s just a question of supply; a question of international supply, and national supply. It’s a production issue. We are basically exhausting our week-to-week allocation, waiting for more supply from the federal government, and we have much more distribution in place than we have supply.”

The governor said there are currently about 7 million New Yorkers who are currently eligible for the vaccine.

“We only get 300,000 doses per week — that’s the disconnect, that’s the confusion and tension,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re very careful about how we give out the doses, we give them out proportionately by population of an area.”

The governor said he was aware of the frustration due to lack of supply.

“I get that it’s a situation, a national problem,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I know the Biden administration is working very hard on that, they have made progress, I believe they are going to make more progress as we get going, but whatever we get, we will distribute it.”

Until the supply ramps up, the governor called for patience and diligence in limiting the spread of the virus.

“Overall on COVID, the numbers are coming down and New Yorkers re being careful,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If one of these strains, these variants hits and is problematic, you could see that curve change, and that’s just a question mark — nobody can answer that question. Nobody can tell you, definitively, what the mutation of this virus will be.”

The governor reiterated the importance of the safe vaccine campaign.

“I believe in this vaccine. My mother should take it, my kids should take it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I believe in it and we’re going to have a full-throated effort and work with a lot of partners to try to communicate that.”

With critical mass vaccination months away, the governor said it’s a delicate balance between stimulating the economy and preventing the spread of the virus.

“You’re trying to balance two vital concerns: Economic concerns and public health concerns,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The economic concerns are real, people to work, people need to pay their rent, they need to buy food. The economy, and right to work if you will, on one-hand, and public health on the other. If you look at New York City numbers, or any numbers in the state, they have dropped dramatically, as I said, for 24 straight days now.

“COVID isn’t solved, that’s true,” Gov. Cuomo said. “More people are getting infected, but much fewer than before. If your premise is don’t open the economy until no people are infected with COVID, that may not happen for years. I don’t think it’s realistic to say, don’t open the economy until COVID is solved, because that’s not going to happen.”

News 8 WROC is will provide updates to this story as they become available.