WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed from this page at 11:30 a.m. EST

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo scheduled a Monday briefing to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

In the latest update Sunday, there was a 5.85% positivity rate statewide on 130,299 total tests reported. Other Sunday data was as follows:

  • Test Results Reported – 130,299
  • Tested Positive – 7,623
  • Percent Positive – 5.85%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,183 (+299)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 757
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,187 (+58)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 687 (+49)
  • Total Discharges – 99,583 (+427)
  • Deaths – 115
  • Total Deaths – 29,511

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region7.63%7.76%7.95%
Central New York6.26%6.11%6.29%
Finger Lakes8.22%8.12%8.12%
Long Island6.45%6.54%6.56%
Mid-Hudson6.18%6.10%6.03%
Mohawk Valley8.74%8.69%8.84%
New York City4.46%4.48%4.64%
North Country6.14%6.34%6.51%
Southern Tier2.76%2.94%3.06%
Western New York6.01%6.16%6.15%
Statewide5.53%5.55%5.66%

The governor has been urging the state to celebrate the holidays safely and avoid a shutdown, while hospital rates have steadily rose across the state in recent weeks.

“So we expect the numbers to go up and the motto on my unofficial season’s greeting card, and the model that the state is going to be promulgating through various means over the holidays: ‘Celebrate smart, stop shutdowns.’ It’s been a long year, celebrate. I’m going to celebrate, but celebrate smart and stop shutdowns,” Gov. Cuomo said last Tuesday.

The governor has also been raising awareness about the new COVID-19 strain found in the United Kingdom. British Airways, Virgin and Delta all bring flights into New York from the UK and the governor has asked them to add New York State to the list of 120 countries that requires tests before the flights leave the UK for New York, a request the airlines have each agreed to.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss