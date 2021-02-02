WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on nor’easter, COVID-19 pandemic

January 20, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update from the Red Room at the State Capitol. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Editor’s note: The governor’s briefing will be live streamed on this page at 12:15 p.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a briefing on Tuesday, to provide an update on the nor’easter storm and COVID-19 in the state.

On Monday, the governor declared a state of emergency for 44 counties impacting all regions except for Western New York.

According to the governor’s office, “States of Emergency Now In Effect for New York City, as well as Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Madison, Montgomery, Nassau, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Westchester, and Yates Counties.”

Due to the weather, some vaccination appointments at state-run sites had to be rescheduled on Tuesday morning.

Until the supply of the vaccine ramps up, the governor called for patience and diligence in limiting the spread of the virus.

