WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo provides update on the state’s COVID-19 progress

ALBANY, NY – MAY 01: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during his daily press briefing on May 1, 2020 in Albany, New York. Cuomo stated that New York will eliminate deductibles for mental health services for frontline workers. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give an update regarding the states progress during the coronavirus pandemic and recovering efforts on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the governor announced he would sign three executive orders to:

Withhold scheduled pay raises for state commissioners and elected officials

Extend the residential eviction moratorium through May 1st, 2021

Impose penalties for health care providers found guilty of vaccination fraud

Cuomo continues to update the state on its vaccination process and on Monday, he announced 140,000 New Yorkers have already received one dose of the vaccine. “We expect about 259,000 vaccines this week.”

The Finger Lakes region remains the region with the highest positivity rate in the state at 8.55%. There are currently 964 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since the pandemic began — including 146 in an ICU.

