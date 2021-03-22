WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes announcement at church in Westchester County

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EDT.

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured Grace Baptist Church in Westchester County Monday to give an update on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

Due to COVID-19, officials from the governor’s office said the Monday event at Grace Baptist Church is closed to the press, adding that the governor will hold a question and answer session with media later in the day.

“We are now in a new season,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We are in the season of the spring, and the spring says it’s a time for renewal, rebirth and you can feel it in the air.”

The governor said vaccine production is ramping up, and now it’s time for New York’s faith-based facilities to partner with local health organizations and local hospitals to get more people vaccinated.

“We will have enough vaccine to vaccinate people,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have to make sure we have the capacity and the willingness to take the vaccine, and we’re announcing today the Vaccinate New York campaign, and we’re deploying a foundation of our society which is our faith-based community. We have religious leaders from all across the spectrum.”

The governor says as vaccination ramps up, equity needs to be a focus.

“Here in the Hudson Valley, 79% of the population is white,” Gov. Cuomo said. “86% of those who are vaccinated here are white. 14% of the population is Black, but only 8% of those vaccinated here are Black. 19% of the population is Hispanic, and only 13% of those vaccinated. That discrepancy has to be remedied — COVID discriminates.”

Over the weekend, the governor announced the first New Yorker was diagnosed with the Brazilian variant of COVID-19. The patient is from Brooklyn and has no travel history.

The governor also announced on Sunday that people in New York State with qualifying comorbidities or underlying conditions can now get vaccinated at pharmacies.

Previously, only those in the 60-plus age group, and teachers could get vaccinated at pharmacies.

