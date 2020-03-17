Gov. Cuomo: 432 new COVID-19 cases in New York for 1,374 total statewide, 12 deaths so far

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday 432 new cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 1,374.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases; Washington state is No. 2 with 904, according to the governor’s office.

“This is an extraordinary time in this nation’s history,” Cuomo said. “It will go down in the history books as one of those moments of true crisis and confusion and chaos.”

Cuomo also said there are now 12 coronavirus-related deaths in New York state and among the 1,374 confirmed cases, 264 have required hospitalization — 19% of cases.

To date, 10,049 people have been tested in New York.

“The numbers are staggering,” Cuomo said.

During Tuesday’s press conference, the governor discussed the state’s approach to reducing the spread of the virus: Testing, containment, mitigation, and a focus on the health care system.

The governor said as the virus continues to spread, there needs to be an increased focus on how the health care system will handle the surge of patients expected.

“That curve is going to turn into a wave and the wave is going to crash into the hospital system,” Cuomo said. “This is about numbers and this is about facts this is not about prophecy or science fiction movies we have months and months of data as to how this virus operates.”

Cuomo’s concern comes both in terms of facilities available and staffing.

“We’re going back to retired staff and we’re asking them to contact us at health.ny.gov/assistance to get former nurses, former doctors to sign up to be on call,” Cuomo said.

According to Cuomo, expert projections say the the peak of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state will peak in about 45 days. With that estimate in mind, Gov. Cuomo laid out the need for more hospital beds, and ICU beds throughout the state.

Gov. Como said more dramatic closings are possible going forward as officials continue their attempts to “flatten the curve.” The governor said more coordination with regional states remains a possibility.

“Italy got to the point where the only things left open were grocery stores and pharmacies,” Cuomo said. “We’re not there yet, but I’m telling you, we have to get down the point of spread.”

As of Tuesday, the governor said no new closure rules would be enacted, but going forward, more forced statewide closures could be a possibility.

“We’re not enacting any other rules today but it is very possible because the numbers are still going up,” Cuomo said. “Whatever rules we come up with will be statewide rules.”

The governor said he spoke with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning about more resources for the state.

“This government cannot meet this crisis without the resources and capacity of the federal government,” Cuomo said. “I spoke to the president this morning, he is ready and willing and able to help.”

As of Tuesday morning, there are 14 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 79 are in mandatory quarantine locally.

Cuomo announced Monday the state-mandated closure of businesses, restaurants, bars, schools and more in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

“Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn’t crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.