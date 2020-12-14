WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing, updates New Yorkers on pandemic

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home with symptoms of COVID-19, but is not in serious condition. Cuomo said in a statement that the patient “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed from this page at 1:30 p.m. EST

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – After witnessing the first COVID-19 vaccine in New York state, and overseeing the state’s electoral college meeting, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing response efforts.

On day 289 of the pandemic in New York state, the governor provided the following data:

159,844 COVID-19 tests in New York state Sunday

9,044 new COVID-19 cases statewide

5.66% positivity rate overall statewide

7.08% positivity rate in micro-cluster hotspots

5.21% positivity rate outside of micro-cluster hotspots

83 New Yorkers died Sunday from COVID-19

5,712 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus

1,040 in ICU

572 intubated

The governor said the Rochester and Finger Lakes region now has the highest rate of virus hospitalizations per population, and the highest positivity rate among all the regions in New York state.

“What you see in Finger Lakes is now the unfortunate leader in number of hospitalizations,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You see the same thing with positivity rate, Finger Lakes is the highest number at 8.09%. All the numbers are going up, they’re going to continue to go up. Welcome to the holiday season.”

Based on current projections, the governor warned of a dire situation for next month if the curve doesn’t flatten in the coming weeks.

“At this rate, if nothing happens, we could have some 11,000 people in hospitals and 3,500 deceased,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If you factor out these numbers, that’s what were looking at if nothing changes. The increase in hospitalizations could overwhelm some regions if nothing changes by January.”

Announced by the governor last week, if a regional reaches critical hospital capacity, it will receive a red zone designation, which is a shutdown similar to what New Yorkers saw in the early stages of the pandemic in the spring.

“What you should worry about is a shutdown,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If we do not change the trajectory we could very well be headed to shutdown, and shutdown is something to worry about. That is really something to worry about because all these businesses close. We go back to where we were. All non-essential businesses close, they go to zero. So yes we’re trying to change the trajectory.

“That, my friends, is a real problem,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Worry about that, because that is a real worry. Deaths and shutdown of the economy are the real worries and they are viable worries. This is not an overanxious personality, this is not far-fetched, this is something to really worry about.”

According to the governor, there are two ways to chance the current trajectory of the virus.

“No. 1: We’re trying to change hospital capacity and hospital management,” Gov. Cuomo said. “What happened in the spring, in my opinion — it was a first case scenario in the spring, it had never happened before — but there was a failure to balance patient load. Hospital managers must balance the patient load, align with hospitals in the system, align with neighborhood systems, alert department of health prior to being overwhelmed. We have capacity as a system and we could help the problematic systems, but we need notice.”

The governor said the second way to change the trajectory is to slow the spread of the virus, with a focus on small social gatherings and “living room spread.”

“This is much much tougher than you think,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I can’t tell you how many people I talk to who say ‘I’m not going out, I’m staying home and inviting my friends over so I’m being safe.’ That is the problem, and they say it to me as if they’re being prudent and diligent. The world changed since the spring, the problem in the spring was going out. The problem in the winter is staying home and inviting people over. I get how hard it is, I live it with my own family.

“The spreader is not malicious,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You’re wife can be a spreader. They’re asymptomatic, they have no idea. They could have got it from the delivery boy, that dropped off the groceries. So that’s why this is so significant.”

The governor said the state is recalibrating after the Thanksgiving holiday led to more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“It is a linear equation, just a difference about weather you’re measuring it earlier or later,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Positivity turns into number of cases, turns into hospitalizations, turns into death. You tell me the positivity rate, I’ll tell you what the death rate is going to be four weeks from today.”

The governor said December’s holidays will pose another surge threat statewide, and he urged New Yorkers to take precaution.

“These are all going to be situations with small social gatherings, that’s the problem,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor announced some new yellow zone designations, including for Batavia and surrounding areas of Genesee County.

Earlier on Monday, a critical care nurse who has treated COVID-19 patients in hard-hit New York City became the first person in the state to receive the vaccine as part of campaign to inoculate front-line health care workers.

Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was the first New Yorker to received the Pfizer vaccine at 9:15 a.m.

Gov. Cuomo joined via Zoom for the moment, congratulating Lindsay for making history. Onlookers applauded after a doctor gave Lindsay the injection at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

On Friday, the governor announced gyms and salons can begin reopening in orange zones, with restrictions of 25% capacity and weekly testing.

An orange zone designation has been placed on parts of the City of Rochester, along with portions of Irondequoit, Brighton, and Gates, since late November.

The orange zone brought about new restrictions, including some closures of non-essential businesses. The governor said new state data released Friday showed that fitness center and personal care facilities showed low transmission rates of the virus.

The governor said that regions that reach critical hospital capacity will be designated as a red zone. In this definition, critical hospital capacity is “if a region’s seven-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that the region will reach 90% within the next three weeks,” according to the governor’s office.

The governor said the state department of health was re-evaluating the data and could announce new zone criteria, and area designations, as soon as Monday.