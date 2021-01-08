Gov. Cuomo calls on President Trump to resign, impeachment if he refuses

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 2 p.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Friday to give an update on the state’s ongoing response efforts to the pandemic.

The governor began the briefing by condemning the events that transpired in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

“We’ve seen a lot over the past four years with this administration, but I would have never imagined anything as horrific as what happened in Washington,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This was not a political rally or democracy in action. This was anarchy, an explosion of hate, the result of a leader, who for four years, appealed to the worst in people: Appealed to fear, racism, and discrimination.”

The governor questioned the police response to the pro-Trump mob.

“What happened to the security of the nation’s Capitol?” Gov. Cuomo said. “If you’re looking at this, any group of thugs can take over the government, which is what they did. The police? What happened to the security? I mean look what happened when President Trump wanted to walk across the street for a photo opportunity? He had the Attorney General with tear gas and officers — look at how they acted. Here, they had for hours, this crowd running rampant?”

The governor described the matter as “Washington disaster,” and called it a “moment in history.”

“I believe the president should resign and if he doesn’t resigned he should be impeached,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I call on every New York federal elected official to call for President Trump’s immediate resignation. Put principle over party. There’s no elected official that can look in the mirror and say ‘I condone what happened. I condone what the president did.'”

The governor said Trump’s resignation would initiate a true orderly transfer of power from Vice-President Mike Pence to President-elect Joe Biden.

“I ask you today, are you with the mob? New Yorkers don’t support mob-rule, racism, discrimination, anarchy — no New Yorker does,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And if they do, I don’t care if you’re a Republican, no elected official should support that.”

The governor held a conference call on Thursday and began by addressing Wednesday’s chaos in Washington D.C. where a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. The governor also reiterated the state’s plan to prioritizing health care workers in regards to vaccination.

The governor said first responders would be eligible in Phase 1b of the vaccination plan, and added that if they are able to organize a plan for self administration that it would help free up pharmacies and doctors for the 75 and older population in the same phase group, but he added that all phase 2b would be allocated evenly.

