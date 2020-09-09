WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo holds briefing in New York City

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 1 p.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement from New York City on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, in addition to adding four states to the coronavirus travel advisory, the governor also said that the state will maintain the daily report cards to ensure districts are implementing their submitted reopening proposals.

That report card launches Wednesday, and state officials say it will provide parents, teachers, students and all New Yorkers with comprehensive data updated on a daily basis, including:

Positive infections by date of students & staff by school & school district

Whether school/district (& student and staff) are remote, in-person, or hybrid

Number of students and staff on-site

Percentage of on-site students & staff who test positive

Number of tests administered by the school, test type, lab used and lag time

Date of last submission/update

Gov. Cuomo said the state is entering a new phase as the states infection rate has been less than 1% for over a month, while also preparing for increased post-Labor Day activity regarding businesses and schools.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.