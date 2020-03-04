10 people now with confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held his second press conference of the day regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus — and the cases of confirmed cases in New York state nearly doubled in just a matter of hours.

There are now 11 confirmed cases of the virus from individuals in New York, up from six reported earlier Wednesday — up from two on Tuesday, and up from the initial confirmation on Sunday.

The governor said the five new cases include a family of the affected lawyer who has been hospitalized, a father, mother, two sons, and a daughter have all tested positive.

On Sunday Gov. Cuomo confirmed a woman in her late thirties who contracted the virus after traveling to Iran.

On Tuesday, Cuomo confirmed the second case — a man from Westchester County who had an underlying respiratory illness, but no known travel history. On Wednesday, the governor said that the man’s wife, 20-year-old son, 14-year-old daughter, and a neighbor that had driven the man to the hospital have all tested positive for the virus. Right now, only the man has been hospitalized.

Additionally, Cuomo is recalling SUNY and CUNY students studying abroad in five affected countries.

SUNY and CUNY students in China, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Iran, are to be returned on a charter plane, will land at New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and will be quarantined as a precaution for 14 days in dorm rooms, the governor said Wednesday.

Cuomo says there are about 300 students and faculty in those five countries. SUNY Geneseo officials say they have 10 students currently abroad in Italy and Japan.

Additionally, campus-sponsored travel outside the U.S. to impacted countries for both SUNY and CUNY is canceled for the spring semester.

