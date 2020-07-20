Gov. Cuomo discusses COVID-19 efforts with Mayor Van Johnson in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WROC/WSAV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus roundtable in Savannah, Georgia with Mayor Van Johnson Monday afternoon.

It was the governor’s second media appearance of the day, as he held a briefing at 9:30 a.m. from JFK International Airport to give an update on the status of the pandemic in New York state.

During the morning briefing, the governor said he was flying south Monday to help with teams there fighting the virus.

“When New York was at its worst point — to come into our emergency rooms, come into our hospitals to help fight this dreadful disease, 30,000 people came to help us,” Gov. Cuomo said during the Monday morning briefing. “I was floored. I was touched. To tell you the truth I was inspired. We don’t forget and we live by the same code of generosity and love and community. So we’re doing everything we can now to pay it back and help states and people all cross the nation. We’re sending drugs to Florida, we’ve been working with Atlanta, Georgia on their needs,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’ve been working with Houston, Texas and were going to go to Savannah today.”

Gov. Cuomo on New York state helping other regions with COVID: "It is hard. We made a lot of mistakes, but if we learn from those mistakes we'll be better for it." — News 8 WROC (@News_8) July 20, 2020

Gov. Cuomo said he and Mayor Johnson would discuss what has been done in New York to handle COVID-19. They would also discuss a plan to help develop a local testing and tracing program, and the governor said his team would be bringing PPE to Savannah.

New York state has previously sent coronavirus support to Houston, Atlanta, and Florida.

Upon his arrival back in New York, Gov. Cuomo will not be subject to a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days because the emergency travel advisory has an exemption for essential workers, and doesn’t apply to stays for less than 24 hours.

