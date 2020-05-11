WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo back in Rochester for daily COVID-19 briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his day update regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New York state from Rochester on Monday.

The governor will be speaking at the Rochester Regional Health Riedman Campus Wellness Center in Irondequoit at 11:30 a.m. for his daily briefing.

The daily death toll from the virus continues to hover around 200 and New York state lost 207 more people to the virus on Saturday. New York state has lost more than 21,000 people to COVID-19 and has more than 335,000 confirmed cases of the virus. Cuomo said in his press conference Sunday that the state’s death rate is “Still terribly high, but better.”

The NY PAUSE order that closed non-essential businesses is set to expire on May 15 and regions are rushing to meet a set of criteria in order to start the reopening phases.

The governor extended New York’s coronavirus emergency declaration, but did not change the end date for NY PAUSE orders and many upstate regions will begin reopening May 15. He said that some regions at the state are ready to start adding back jobs right now. He said he will be meeting with county executives around the state on Monday.

The Finger lakes regions has met five of those criteria points as of last week, and needs to work on testing and contract tracing. In a News 8 Town Hall on Friday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said we’re ready to go.

