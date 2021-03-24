WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference to discuss the first positive case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York State on March 2, 2020 in New York City. – Governor Andrew Cuomo said March 2, 2020 he expects the new coronavirus is spreading in New York, a global hub of commerce and finance, as it deals with its first confirmed case.”I’ve been saying for many days, it’s not if but when. We’re New York. This is a global situation,” he said on CNN.The city’s first confirmed coronavirus case was detected in a health care worker, a 39-year-old woman who tested positive after returning from Iran. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Wednesday to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday’s coronavirus data in New York is as follows:

207,496 COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday

7,278 new cases

3.51% overall positivity rate

71 new deaths statewide

4,641 hospitalized

918 in ICU

596 intubated

“We peaked post holiday surge and we have come way down from there,” Gov. Cuomo said. “As a matter of fact, we are lower now then before the holiday surge, so we were stable. We went up for the holidays and we’ve now come down to a lower level than before the holidays themselves.”

The governor announced that New York crossed the milestone of 8 million vaccine doses administered statewide.

“Vaccines are everything,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This is the way we beat this situation, this is the way we turn the page this is the way we end this chapter, but we have to do it, and the vaccination process is much harder, and much more complicated than I think anyone really appreciated. It’s a relatively simply process, but the volume is just so large it’s hard.”

The governor said the White House was working on acquiring more vaccine supply, and said the state’s distribution network is ready when supply ramps up.

“April, May, June; the focus will be vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The government side is operational, organizational — the citizen side is you have to come and get it. We have to talk our way through the distrust.”

The governor reinforced the emphasis on equity in the vaccination process, saying Black, Hispanic, and poor communities are still lagging in vaccination rates. The state is partnering with houses of worship and opening pop-up vaccination sites statewide to remedy the situation.

The governor also said that as COVID declines, and vaccination increases, the focus turns to rebuilding New York for a post-COVID world.

“COVID is going to decline, more people vaccinated — we get it under control,” Gov. Cuomo said. “OK now you have to bring New York back. New York is not going to self remedy, the economy is not going to come back on its own. It doesn’t automatically inflate. It is going to be dependent on what we do. We have to rebuild New York we have to stimulate the economy. The public sector has to stimulate the private sector and it is going to be a function of how good we are at doing that.”

On Monday, the governor announced that vaccine eligibility would expand to include those who are 50 years old and older. That went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

During that Monday briefing, the governor said he would not comment on the ongoing investigations into his conduct, or allegations made against Rep. Tom Reed.

