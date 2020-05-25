WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo to give daily update on COVID-19 in New York State

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily update on the coronavirus pandemic in New York State at 11:30 a.m. on Monday from New York City.

As the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases continue to decline overall, the state is slowly opening back up. On Sunday, the governor announced that professional sports leagues can start training camps.

Campgrounds and RV parks will be allowed to open statewide on Monday as well, and veterinarian practices will be allowed to open in all regions beginning Tuesday.

“As we move forward with reopening, we have to keep one eye on the future and start talking about building back better, not just building to what we had before. There are new rules now, and we must learn from what we’ve been through so that we can be prepared when another inevitable public health emergency happens,” Cuomo said at his briefing on Sunday.

Locally, there have been 194 COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County and 2,648 confirmed cases. 176 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 15 are in the ICU on ventilators.

