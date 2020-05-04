WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefing from Rochester

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in the Rochester area Monday to give his daily update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state.

The governor’s briefing will take place from the Wegmans Conference Center in Chili at 11:30 a.m.

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations throughout the state continue to decline. In his press conference on Sunday, Gov. Cuomo said the state has fewer than 10,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 for the first time since about March 18.

The governor also announced 280 more people lost their fight with COVID-19 and passed away from the virus on Saturday.

Cuomo said the New York State Department of Health will now require every hospital in the state to have a 90-day stockpile of Personal Protective Equipment moving forward.

Cuomo also announced a coalition with New York and six other states in the region to work together to buy essential supplies.

Locally, there have been 127 COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County and 1,537 confirmed cases. Twenty-two of the 105 patients hospitalized are in the ICU on ventilators. The DPH said there have been 882 total who have recovered from isolation to date.

