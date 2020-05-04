1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefing from Rochester

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in the Rochester area Monday to give his daily update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state.

The governor’s briefing will take place from the Wegmans Conference Center in Chili at 11:30 a.m.

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations throughout the state continue to decline. In his press conference on Sunday, Gov. Cuomo said the state has fewer than 10,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 for the first time since about March 18.

The governor also announced 280 more people lost their fight with COVID-19 and passed away from the virus on Saturday.

Cuomo said the New York State Department of Health will now require every hospital in the state to have a 90-day stockpile of Personal Protective Equipment moving forward. 

Cuomo also announced a coalition with New York and six other states in the region to work together to buy essential supplies. 

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Locally, there have been 127 COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County and 1,537 confirmed cases. Twenty-two of the 105 patients hospitalized are in the ICU on ventilators. The DPH said there have been 882 total who have recovered from isolation to date.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss