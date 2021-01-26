GOP Monroe County legislators call for local-level control of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — President of the Legislature, Dr. Joe Carbone, Legislator Paul Dondorfer and Republican Majority Leader Steve Brew held a press conference Tuesday to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to transfer vaccine distribution responsibilities to counties and their local health departments.

“Immunization efforts have traditionally been led by the Public Health Department as they have the knowledge and resources to implement productive plans for vaccine distribution. Currently, New York State is facing great mismanagement and confusion in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout,” GOP officials said in a Tuesday morning press release.

This mismanagement and confusion includes reports of miscommunication between state and vaccine distribution locations, scheduling hotline confusion and vaccination sites scheduling appointments when there are no vaccinations on hand.

In the release officials say vaccine distribution has historically been handled by county health departments throughout the state, including vaccinations for measles, whooping cough, mumps, meningitis and other infectious diseases.

The New York State Department of Health’s phase vaccine distribution plan falls in line with CDC’s current guidance. Eligible populations are based on priority, and allocations are distributed proportionately by regional population throughout New York.

Health care workers are part of Phase 1a of the vaccination priority, along with nursing home residents and staff (although that population is vaccinated through a federal program). Combined with Phase 1b, which includes some essential workers, and residents who are 65-years-old and up, there are approximately 7 million New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine, including those who have already received at least one dose.

Given the current supply issues, it would take months to vaccinate the currently eligible groups at the current rate.

The Republican Majority also renewed its call to allow visitation of an essential caregiver to those in long-term care facilities. The call was announced in December, and officials are again insisting that state and local administrations work to carry out this change.

In his briefing on Monday, the governor said there are 1.3 million eligible health care workers yet to be vaccinated, 1.7 million from essential workers, and 3.2 million in the 65+ population. He added that the vaccine allocations will be distributed proportionately between those groups.

The vaccination supply, which comes from the federal government, has been slow to increase, but President Joe Biden has expressed commitment to the 100 million doses in a 100 days campaign — a campaign which one local doctor says is possible.

