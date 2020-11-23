WATCH LIVE: Duffy holds briefing following orange zone designation for parts of Monroe County

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST will be live-streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy will hold a briefing at 2:30 p.m. Monday regarding COVID-19 and the zone designations in the Finger Lakes Region.

Portions of the area are moving from a COVID-19 yellow zone to an orange zone, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a Monday briefing.

“In Monroe, parts of Rochester, Irondequoit, Brighton become an orange zone,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Ontario County, Victor is on track to become a yellow zone.”

Officials from the governor’s office said maps would be released later Monday to show specifically which areas will move to orange.

According to the governor’s office, orange zone restrictions would include:

Non-essential gatherings shall be limited to 10 people

Houses of worship are subject to a capacity limit of the lesser of 33% of maximum occupancy or 25 people, whichever is fewer

Restaurants and taverns must cease serving patrons food or beverage inside on-premises but may provide outdoor service, and may be open for takeout or delivery, provided that any one seated group or party must not exceed 4 people

Schools must close for in-person instruction, except as otherwise provided in Executive Order.

Certain non-essential businesses, for which there is a higher risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus, shall reduce in-person workforce by 100%; such businesses include: Gyms, fitness centers or classes Hair salons and barbershops All other personal care services including but not limited to spas, tattoo or piercing parlors, nail technicians and nail salons, cosmetologists, estheticians, the provision of laser hair removal and electrolysis



“Schools may reopen if they follow new guidelines that require mass testing in schools before they reopen followed by vigilant symptom and exposure screening conducted daily,” according to the New York State Department of Health.

