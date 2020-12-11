Duffy glad to see barbershops, gyms, salons reopening in Monroe County orange zones

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy gave an update on the Finger Lakes region and COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

In his briefing on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some new criteria for determining zone restrictions.

Regions that reach critical hospital capacity will be designated as a red zone. In this definition, critical hospital capacity is “if a region’s seven-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that the region will reach 90% within the next three weeks,” according to the governor’s office.

“So you’re calibrating the risk level of economic activity, the density level, retransmission rate and the hospitalization rate,” Gov. Cuomo said. “A red zone is NY Pause. It is stop all non-essential services and businesses. Its where we were [in the spring]. We don’t have any red zones in this state and we don’t want go there.”

In the latest update from the Monroe County Department of Public Health, there are currently 604 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 114 in an ICU.

The governor also announced gyms and salons can begin reopening in orange zones, with restrictions of 25% capacity and weekly testing.

“In gyms and salons, they are not the problem that they were,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have restrictions, the restrictions made a difference, we’re going to allow them to operate in orange zones with reduced capacity and additions testing. Capacity will go to 25% they will do weekly testing.”

An orange zone designation has been placed on the City of Rochester, along with portions of Irondequoit, Brighton, and Gates, since late November. The orange zone brought about new restrictions, including some closures of non-essential businesses.

