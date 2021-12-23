WATCH LIVE: Dr. Mendoza, Rochester hospital leaders discuss omicron in Monroe County

Editor’s note: This press briefing will be live streamed on this page at 2 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza is scheduled to host a COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon with University of Rochester Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos and Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo.

The health leaders’ briefing comes one day after the omicron coronavirus variant was first confirmed to be in Monroe County.

Dwight Hardy, the director of clinical microbiology for UR Medicine Labs and the scientist who helped discover the local omicron cases, said there was also at least one confirmed case of omicron in each of Wayne and Ontario Counties.

“We now have confirmation of omicron in our region and this is not a surprise,” Dr. Mendoza said. “I am grateful that many in our community have been getting their booster and I’m also grateful that our community has found a new sense of why it’s important to wear a mask.”

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.

Since the end of June, the delta variant has been the main version causing U.S. infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.

“We are heading into a new surge of COVID, whether we like it or not,” Dr. Mendoza said. “It is not the same as delta.

“Today we report 680 new cases of COVID-19,” Dr. Mendoza said. “I expect that number will soon be significantly higher and there will certainly be disruptions to our everyday life.” We need to make sure we do everything possible to contain this spread of infections. My goal is to keep our community and schools open.”

The health commissioner encouraged residents to wear masks when around people that are not in their immediate household, adding that people should get their booster shots.

“Get your booster shot,” Dr. Mendoza said. “You will have significantly more protection against omicron in a matter of days, not weeks.”

Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.

Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

“We are seeing that omicron may be more favorable than delta, but there are details that may pose new challenges,” Dr. Mendoza said. “The scientific community here is studying on how omicron will impact our community and loved ones in the coming days and weeks as we will learn more in the days ahead. We know that omicron spreads more quickly, which means people can develop symptoms more rapidly.

Along with the omicron presence confirmation, county health officials also reported 754 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the county was averaging 479 new cases per day over the past seven days with a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 502 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 138 in an ICU. Exactly one year ago Thursday, there were 775 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 125 in an ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,550 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 20, 506,922 county residents are fully vaccinated and 547,237 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 83.9% of the county’s 18+ population.

Thursday’s briefing also came exactly one year to the date that these same three health experts held a press conference urging local residents to exercise caution around the holidays.

