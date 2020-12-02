WATCH LIVE: Dr. Mendoza, health officials hold briefing on local hospital capacity

Editor’s note: The press briefing scheduled for 10 a.m. EST will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza, Chief Medical Officer at University of Rochester Medical Center Dr. Michael Apostolakos, and Chief Medical Officer at Rochester Regional Health Dr. Robert Mayo, will provide an update on hospital capacity in the area Wednesday morning.

In November, both hospital systems suspended visitation due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. On Tuesday evening, URMC said it will begin postponing some nonessential surgeries.

In Tuesday’s update from the county, Mendoza announced the highest hospitalization number since the pandemic first began — 422 people in the Finger Lakes region are currently hospitalized, including 68 in an ICU.

Officials reported 504 new cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 427 new cases per day. Tuesday’s update pushed Monroe County past 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in just the last four days.

Rep. Joe Morelle, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Mendoza participated in a coronavirus town hall Tuesday on News 8 to answer pandemic-related questions.

