Dr. Mendoza coronavirus briefing: False negatives, testing turnaround, reopening schools, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza updated the community on coronavirus testing during a media briefing Thursday afternoon after concerns that testing was taking longer to process..

“Testing tracing and isolation are the three major functions of out health department,” Dr. Mendoza said. “The most important feature of the test, and this is true everyday in medicine as well, when you get a test, the most important reason to get the test and it will change what you do.”

Testing

New York state opened up universal testing to all residents on July 1, raising concerns about test result turnaround. In general, the health commissioner said it hasn’t had a major impact locally.

“In general it’s taking two-three days for the majority of tests to come back, but as you know there is significant variation in the process time,” Dr. Mendoza said.

For people in at-risk demographic for the virus, the health commissioner recommends getting tested weekly.

“Every week is more than adequate,” Dr. Mendoza. “Testing every week is currently the recommendation for how frequent to get tested if you have high risk or high concern.”

False negatives

Admitting it’s a confusing subject, the health commissioner shed some light on the facts of testing, and the issue of false negatives.

“Tests aren’t perfect and when you have a negative test result that doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t have the target condition,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Unfortunately it happens, and relatively commonly with COVID, that you get a negative test result, but you later end up having the illness. We call that a false negative.”

The health commissioner said the false negative result rate for the nose swab test is around 38% locally, and even higher for the oral test, adding that the relatively high rate of false negatives is because of how the virus behaves.

“When a person becomes symptomatic from this virus on the day they get those symptoms, the false negative rate is still 38%, Dr. Mendoza said. “We know that the test performs the best eight days after the person gets infected and that sounds like a long period of time.”

Stay cautious

Dr. Mendoza said the main point he wanted to get across to the public was this:

“A negative test is not reliable enough for anyone to stop taking the precautions we all need to take to protect ourselves and the entire public safe,” Dr. Mendoza said. “The moment we stop letting our guard down, that’s when we put ourselves at risk for sliding backwards.”

In the most recent update from the county Wednesday, there were 38 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 4,284. There were no additional deaths leaving the county’s virus death toll at 280 from last official count Tuesday. To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 99,436 tests with 95,152 coming back negative.

Schools

Regarding schools reopening, the health commissioner admits it won’t be easy.

“To those who say reopen the doors just like it was in February fail to understand that is not necessarily safe,” Dr. Mendoza said. “It is practical, but it won’t be easy and I am nervous about it yes because we definitely don’t want to see our community slide backwards. This is not a 0 risk situation.”

Regarding college students returning to campus, the health commissioner compared the situation to traveling.

“I look at travelers in relatively the same way,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Whether you’re coming from Batavia or Alabama, anyone whose coming into our region as the potential to spread the virus. Everybody who’s coming in ought to take precautions. When I look at the prospect of these students coming into our area, we’ve been working closely with the universities in our area and by and large they get it.”

Quarantine vs. isolation

At last official count Wednesday, Monroe County had 1,609 residents under mandatory quarantine and 260 residents in isolation, and related to the issue of false negatives, the health commissioner wanted to make one thing very clear:

“Having a negative result does not mean you have freedom from quarantine,” Dr. Mendoza said.

Regarding the subtle differences between the two categories, the health commissioner offered this insight:

“The quarantine period begins on the day that the individual had the high risk contact with a known positive case,” Dr. Mendoza said. “If that person tests positive then they’re a case , then they become isolated. Their isolation period is 10 days from the day of the positive test if they asymptomatic or from the day of the start of the symptoms.”

With testing turnaround relatively stable in our community, the health commissioner endorsed getting a test if you think you should get one.

“Get tested if its going to change what you do,” Dr. Mendoza said. “If you have symptoms we definitely want you to get tested. If you work an environment where you are exposed to other people, get tested.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as updates for this story will be provided as they become available.