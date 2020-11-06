Dr. Mendoza on COVID-19: ‘We are heading to a slippery slope that will be hard to turn back from’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza held a briefing Friday to discuss the rising positivity rate of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

Earlier on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the positivity rate in the Finger Lakes region has gone from 1.7% to 2.6%. The majority of the rest of the state has been keeping their numbers flat, according to the governor. The governor added that state officials would work with county leaders this weekend to design a strategy to slow the spread.

“We will devise a strategy to help us slow the spread, here and across the region, so the numbers start going down,” Bello said.

Although no local zip codes currently meet the threshold to qualify has a hotspot microcluster, the local officials say that the community needs to be proactive to prevent that from happening.

“I am very concerned for COVID fatigue,” Bello said. “We learned lessons, and we learned how to engage in physical distancing — and then in the nice weather, we came back together. Those gatherings are starting to move indoors, and when you have a positive test, they often indicate that they were at a party with no masks.”

The public health commissioner said there is a 174 new cases reported over the past 24 hours and he expressed his concern.

“This is an important time and we need to take these recommendations seriously,” Dr. Mendoza said. “I am concerned about the positivity rate, and the rate of increase. We are heading into a slippery slope that will be hard to turn back from. We have a 174 new cases and I’m confident tomorrow will be higher.

“This is due to community spread,” Dr. Mendoza said. We are seeing in our contact tracing, we are seeing a lot of small gatherings, we are seeing a lot of Halloween parties in the 18-22-year-old range where they are not wearing masks. We are also seeing a small number of people going to work while sick.

“My greatest concern is that people are disregarding their systems,” Dr. Mendoza said. “We are increasing our numbers in the health department staffing, and we are working to keep up. This is not the time to give into apathy.”

If cases continue to climb, there is a concern over the possibility of another shutdown, similar to what the community endured earlier this year, but Bello says that’s a worst-case scenario.

“We have not had a conversation about a shutdown, and we are looking to avoid it,” Bello said. “Whether or not we go into another type of shutdown, it’s all about how the community responds. We’re heading in the wrong direction, but I’m an optimist and we rallied together, we flattened the curve, and we can do it again.”

The county executive said that following protocol isn’t just about maintaining a sustainable hospital capacity, but also for protecting the local economy.

“When there is a shutdown, there is economic consequences,” Bello said. “It’s about the employees, the business owner — this is their life that’s being impacted, we have a responsibility to each other to avoid that. We need to understand that our actions have an impact.”

During Friday’s conference call with the media, Gov. Cuomo said local governments need to be better about enforcing compliance, and take less of an educational approach.

“We do enforcement all the time,” Bello said. “We’re in touch with businesses all the time. Enforcement works in different ways. If education doesn’t work, we can work up to fining or closing, but it’s always done through education first.”

“My intention in the next two days is to reach out to businesses to make sure that everyone steps up and does their part.”

To date, there have been no COVID-related fines enforced by Monroe County since the pandemic began here in March.

In the county’s weekly update on Thursday, Bello and Dr. Mendoza stressed their concern on rising cases saying, they don’t want to go back to restrictions.

“What we’re trying to do is ask for the public’s participation. We don’t want to go back,” Bello said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.