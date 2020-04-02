WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 town hall with Adam Bello, Dr. Mendoza, Rep. Morelle

Editor’s note: The COVID-19 town hall will stream live on this page from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, and Rep. Joe Morelle are in the News 8 studio Thursday for a COVID-19 town hall.

These local leaders say they want to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on TV from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. plus an additional streaming session on our website from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We received many questions from our viewers, and will do our best to tackle as many of them as we can.