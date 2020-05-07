WATCH LIVE: ROC COVID, new online survey helps track virus in the region

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo extends rent relief moratorium, no evictions through August 20, no late fees
Live Now
County Executive Bello, Dr. Mendoza, Mayor Warren unveil COVID-19 screening tool
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

WATCH LIVE: ROC COVID, new online survey helps track virus in the region

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County and City of Rochester officials have announced new screening tool to help track coronavirus in the region.

“I’m excited to announce the launch of the ROC COVID symptom tracker and I’m asking all of you to sign up today,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

“Residents across the region can volunteer to go online and answer a short questions about how you’re feeling each day. The information collected will go into a database and will be used to help detect potential hotspots of the virus early while symptoms are starting to develop.”

Residents can go online at roccovid.org to sign up and log their symptoms. “It will only work if a critical mass of people in Monroe County and across the region sign up and actively participate,” Bello said.

The county executive said besides the symptoms and health status, the survey will only request to record your age, gender, ethnicity, zip code. Addresses will not be recorded and the data will not be used for any other purpose.

“This is only as good as the data we get into it,” Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said. “The more data we get the better understanding we’ll have of our community.”

Mendoza said officials are working to make the survey available in Spanish as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss