WATCH LIVE: ROC COVID, new online survey helps track virus in the region

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County and City of Rochester officials have announced new screening tool to help track coronavirus in the region.

“I’m excited to announce the launch of the ROC COVID symptom tracker and I’m asking all of you to sign up today,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

“Residents across the region can volunteer to go online and answer a short questions about how you’re feeling each day. The information collected will go into a database and will be used to help detect potential hotspots of the virus early while symptoms are starting to develop.”

.@CountyExecBello announces the launch of the ROC COVID Symptom Tracker. People can go online and answer questions about how they’re feeling each day. Responses will go into a database to identify possible hotspots early. He says this will only work if many people sign up @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 7, 2020

Residents can go online at roccovid.org to sign up and log their symptoms. “It will only work if a critical mass of people in Monroe County and across the region sign up and actively participate,” Bello said.

The county executive said besides the symptoms and health status, the survey will only request to record your age, gender, ethnicity, zip code. Addresses will not be recorded and the data will not be used for any other purpose.

“This is only as good as the data we get into it,” Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said. “The more data we get the better understanding we’ll have of our community.”

Mendoza said officials are working to make the survey available in Spanish as well.