Coronavirus Town Hall: Submit your pandemic questions for local leaders

Editor’s note: This town hall will be live streamed on this page at 5 p.m. Thursday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC will host a Coronavirus Town Hall Thursday at 5 p.m.

This town hall will focus on regional vaccination efforts, as well as a new local mental health initiative.

Experts and local leaders answering your questions will include Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Dr. Nancy Bennett of the Finger Lakes Vaccination Task Force, and more.

Have a coronavirus question you’d like an answer to? Submit your questions through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, through our station’s Facebook and Twitter pages, or through our website’s Report It! page.

Your coronavirus questions

Son L. — Comparing daily COVID positive tests and number of COVID positive people today and summer 202; today is 10 times higher. How come everything was shut down last summer and we start to open everything now?

Maggie L. — I have two questions:

Is it recommended to postpone getting the vaccine if one has recently received a corticosteroid injection? If so, how long should one wait?

I recently had my first dose of the Moderna vaccine. After waiting at the location for 15 minutes with no physical reaction, I departed. Within a half hour of receiving the vaccine I had difficulty catching my breath. I took an antihistamine when I got home and felt better shortly thereafter. Should I be concerned about the second dose in a couple of weeks?

B. Greene — Why isn’t there a signup option for vaccinations? Let us get in line, give us a number, and then when vaccinations are available, they could call us. We could check our number to see how close we are to being called.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.