WATCH LIVE: City officials discuss free rapid COVID-19 testing in Rochester

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 4 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City of Rochester Chief Equity Officer Cephas Archie is scheduled to address the media Tuesday for an update on the city’s free, rapid COVID-19 testing program.

Archie is expected to deliver remarks from Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, one of the sites for the rapid tests.

Last week, the city launched its rapid testing program. Currently, testing sites, times and dates are as follows:

East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Officials say pre-registration is highly encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. City residents can register online or by calling 311. Those who do not preregister can be accommodated until site capacities are full.

Residents are encouraged to arrive in personal vehicles for drive-up testing, however walk-ups will be accommodated.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Residents will be notified within 20 minutes if test results come back positive. If the test is negative, residents will be notified within 72 hours.

Neighboring towns in the orange zone — Irondequoit, Brighton, and Gates — have also launched a series of rapid test sites and dates for community members seeking a test.

These rapid tests are designed for residents who are asymptomatic. Officials say residents experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or call the Monroe County COVID Hotline at 753-5555.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.