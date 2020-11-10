Masking at new ROC City Skate Park improving, city officials hoping parks can remain open

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City of Rochester Communications Director Justin Roj held a virtual briefing Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 yellow zone designation, specifically the use of masks and PPE at the new ROC City Skate Park, which opened to the public last week.

“We’ve been working with the Friends of the Skate Park,” Roj said. “Obviously we can’t staff the skate park for 13 hours per day. It’s a new and exciting facility and we want to provide our youth every opportunity to enjoy it safely.”

An estimated 70% of those at the skate park were wearing masks Tuesday, but because the skate park is so new, the communications director suggested that it has become an unfair point of emphasis in regards to COVID-19.

“When you go to any park throughout the region, you’re going to see large numbers of kids and adults gathering — sometimes wearing masks and sometimes now,” Roj said. “As we go forward we hope that we won’t have to close parks, and if parks are going to close we will certainly comply, but I think it’s important that we encourage people to wear masks, and that’s what we’ve been doing at the skate park.”

The communication director said that the previous closure of parks earlier in the pandemic was at the suggestion of the regional control board, and he said that the city will continue to follow guidance put forth in regards to COVID-19.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that due to rising cases of the coronavirus, portions of Monroe County met the criteria to be determined a “yellow zone” microcluster.

Certain restrictions apply for yellow zones, including:

Houses of Worship: 50% capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, four person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Monday that yellow zone restrictions will be in effect for municipalities, not zip codes. The impacted areas are:

City of Rochester

Irondequoit

Greece

Webster

Penfield

Perinton

East Rochester

Pittsford

Brighton

Henrietta

Chili

Gates

For elevating to the orange zone, the City of Rochester and Monroe County have slightly different criteria based on population density. To qualify for the orange zone designation, the City of Rochester would have to meet the following benchmarks:

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 3% for 10 days AND

Geographic area has 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average

To qualify for orange zone designation, Monroe County would have to meet the following benchmarks:

Geographic area has 7-day rolling average positivity above 4% for 10 days AND

Geographic area has 12 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on 7-day average

