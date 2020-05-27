Duffy: No word yet on phase two, outdoor dining permits can’t override governor’s executive orders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy held a media briefing Wednesday to give a public update on the region’s reopening status.

Duffy was tasked by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to oversee the region’s reopening efforts. The Rochester/Finger Lakes region was one of the first areas of the state to enter phase one of reopening under the New York guidelines.

Each region’s reopening progress is re-evaluated every two weeks, which means the Rochester/Finger Lakes Region is poised to enter phase two Friday — if the required criteria is met.

According to the governor’s office, the phases of reopening are as follows:

Phase one — Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, retail (with curbside pickup), agriculture, forestry, and fishing.

Phase two — Professional services, finances and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate/rental leasing

Phase three — Restaurants/food services, and hotels/accommodations

Phase four — Arts/entertainment/recreation, and education

MORE | Local hair salons and barbershops make changes as they gear up for phase two reopening

Duffy said he understands the difficulties of not letting businesses know when they can reopen, but he said the decision for the region to enter phase two was still yet to be determined. He did say our region was on the right track to meet the required criteria to advance phases.

“This is a day-to-day decision, things change,” Duffy said.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Duffy addressed the Town of Greece granting permits for outdoor dining to help local restaurants.

“The Greece Town Supervisor can’t override the governor’s executive orders,” Duffy said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.