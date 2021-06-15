Bob Duffy on lift of state COVID-19 restrictions: ‘Great degree of happiness and joy’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Bob Duffy held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the lift of state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier Tuesday that 70% of New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, triggering the lift of many remaining restrictions.

“Overall I think we’re in a really good place because people have followed the rules for the most part,” Duffy said. “We’re all tired of COVID, we’re all tired of the restrictions and all the things that have impacted our lives.”

The governor announced that, effective immediately, all state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings, including:

Sports and recreation

Construction

Manufacturing

Trade

Child care

Camps

Food services

Offices

Real estate

Buildings

Agriculture

Fishing

Forestry

Amusement and family entertainment

Personal care services

Gyms

Retail

Malls

Movie theaters

“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”

“Today’s announcement has been met with a great degree of happiness and joy,” Duffy said.

There will be exceptions to the state’s rollback, including federal guidelines that stay in place: COVID-19 health protocols will still be in place for large-scale event venues, schools pre-k to 12th grade, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care facilities. Unvaccinated people would still be required to keep a social distance of six-feet and wear a face mask.

While some federal restrictions remain, Duffy said Tuesday’s lift of state guidance was welcome, especially for folks getting married.

“We’re in the heart of wedding season,” Duffy said. “I can’t tell you how many calls we’ve gotten since the spring of last year about weddings and restrictions — those are gone. We wouldn’t be here unless people were so responsible with all the rules and getting vaccinated.”

Duffy said some lessons learned during the pandemic may help mitigate damaged done by the next flu season.

“Maybe we don’t go full throttle next flu season if we don’t have to,” Duffy said. “I think we’ve learned some things do matter.”

Duffy said he was hopeful some local festivals that have canceled this year might reconsider, but says he understands that organizers need months in advance to coordinate those events.

Duffy added that people may continue to wear masks at venues for the foreseeable future as they adapt to the ever-changing pandemic situation.

The following state landmarks will be lit in blue and gold tonight, June 15, in honor of reaching this COVID milestone:

Empire State Building

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fireworks will be held at the following sites across the state, beginning at 9:15pm tonight, June 15:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.