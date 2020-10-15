WATCH LIVE: Bello, Mendoza give update on COVID-19 pandemic in Monroe County

Editor’s Note: A press conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will be providing an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Monroe County on Thursday.

This briefing kicks off a new weekly series of virtual briefings with media where the two public officials will provide regular updates on the status of the county’s COVID-19 response efforts, as well as ways to keep residents safe.

Locally, Monroe County has had 6,137 cases of coronavirus, with 33 new cases reported Wednesday. New York state as a whole conducted 133,212 tests Wednesday, with 1,460 positives for a 1.09 % overall infection rate.

COVID-19 update notes 10/14/20:



— Highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate since Aug. 23 in Monroe County



— 222 new cases in last six days (205 new cases in 10 days prior)#ROC https://t.co/ccOCje5Za2 — News 8 WROC (@News_8) October 14, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.