WATCH LIVE: Bello, Mendoza provide weekly COVID-19 briefing

Editor’s note: The county’s press conference will be live streamed from this page at 2 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will have their weekly COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Bello and Mendoza announced the formation of a COVID-19 vaccination task force, to lead an inclusive and equitable distribution plan for the community.

The vaccination task force will be led by Dr. Nancy Bennett of University of Rochester Medical Center and Wade Norwood, CEO of Common Ground Health.

Public Health officials reported 729 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The number of new cases reported Thursday set a new record for Monroe County with the largest single-day increase to date. The previous record was 680 set on Wednesday of this week.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.