WATCH LIVE: Bello, Mendoza discuss COVID-19 in Monroe County

Editor's note: This briefing will be live streamed on this page at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza are scheduled to host their weekly briefing with media at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, and the county’s ongoing response efforts.

This is the second iteration of the officials’ weekly briefing. In last week’s inaugural edition, they announced that Monroe County had the lowest COVID-19 case rate of any community in the country with more than 500,000 people, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

Yet, the concern of rising cases locally is on the minds of many, as Wednesday’s report included 86 new confirmed cases — the largest single-day increase for Monroe County since May 19 (95).

“Everyday we report cases that we learn about, but on any given date, they represent a range of tests when they’re actually done,” Dr. Mendoza explained during Thursday’s briefing. “Those 86 test results represent a range of days when they were done. So the increase was alarming, but it doesn’t show 86 new cases in a day.”

Even with the test processing explanation, the health commissioner did say that rates have been increasing recently.

“The numbers are increasing, more rapidly in two weeks,” Dr. Mendoza said. “We are seeing increased numbers of micro-clusters, they may represent St. John Fisher’s but these clusters aren’t always together.

“In large majority, it’s because of these people who gather,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Clusters, which are figured out through tracing, and the rest of the county: Those are the two types of numbers.”

To prevent spread, the health commissioner stuck to recommendations he’s been making for months.

“My message: If you’re sick, stay home,” Dr. Mendoza said. “If you have allergy symptoms, please stay home. Please wear your mask. Be thoughtful about your gatherings. I want us to be thinking about those in our circle, we want to do everything we can to keep ourselves health, and for those who come in to visit, especially in these two week windows near holidays.”

“Now is a good time to think as a community and as families to think about actions we can all take to keep our community safe,” Bello said. “There are a lot of fun and safe ways to celebrate Halloween. Trick-or-treating can be safe, but we don’t want to see house parties, bonfires, or large indoor gatherings.”

Regarding pandemic fatigue, the health commissioner said as tired people may be, it’s important to keep doing what we’ve been doing to help prevent spread.

“Everyone knows what COVID fatigue is,” Dr. Mendoza said. “We’re all waiting until this is over, but we don’t have the luxury of letting go. I do think we need to keep pushing. It’s hard, and people may be getting lax, but I think most people are doing a good job.”

“The concern here is that now you have COVID fatigue, we’re going back inside,” Bello said. “What was good was us being thoughtful about the things we normally would do. We can’t have 30 people in a house doing a costume party.”

