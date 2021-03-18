At current rate, Finger Lakes region will be fully vaccinated by end of June, officials say

Editor’s note: This full press conference video is rendering now and will be attached shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza held their weekly coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday. Bello and Dr. Mendoza were joined by Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force, Dr. Nana Bennett and Wade Norwood.

New numbers

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 180 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The county is now averaging 119 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.6%.

“The number that we will be reporting later is 180 new cases today,” Dr. Mendoza said. “I do want to put that in some context. Many of you may see some reports from the national media indicating that numbers in the northeast may be more concerning than other areas in the country, but I do not think what we’re seeing today is necessarily an indication of that. We had 180 new cases, but we’re also reporting 10,000 more tests, which is 3,000 more tests than the usual average of 7,000 tests per day.”

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,188. Officials say 139 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 38 in the ICU.

“I wouldn’t view todays numbers as cause for any alarm at all, but I would offer caution that we all remain vigilant,” Dr. Mendoza said. “I do think in public, and gatherings in general, I think we still need to remain somewhat cautious.”

“Our daily new cases and positivity rate continues to hold steady with hospitalization and ICU numbers tracking down slightly,” Bello said. “Total new cases reported today is slightly higher than the health department has seen lately. We are holding steady, however, with our seven-day average of new positive cases, which is 115 which — down from 127 from our last briefing. Our seven-day positivity rate is 1.5% and has been steadily below 2% for the last couple weeks. The positive trend in the numbers continues to be a testament to the work everyone is doing in the community.”

Vaccination

The county executive said Monroe County passed an important threshold Thursday with more than 200,000 receiving at least one vaccine dose, and more than 100,000 who are fully vaccinated.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 101,469 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 202,716 people in the county have received at least one dose — 27.3% of the county population.

“Two weeks ago we were at 129,000 [who received at least one dose], and today we’re at 202,000, so that’s good news,” Bello said. “This week the county received 4,500 doses of vaccine, which we are not able to use for any eligible phase 1b resident. Those restrictions are becoming much, much more flexible week after week, which is really good news.”

The county executive asked residents to act responsibly when trying to book their vaccine appointments.

“I think a responsibility we all have to our neighbors and our communities is to make sure you’re not scheduling multiple appointments, and if you do, please cancel it. Canceling is very easy.”

Dr. Bennett said vaccination will ramp up in the coming weeks as more doses become available.

“We won’t really be up and running until April when we receive larger supply of Johnson & Johnson, but even if we continue at exactly the same rate we are at currently, we expect that we will be done vaccinating our region by the end of June. So good news, things are moving forward.”

Addressing the digital divide, Dr. Mendoza said a new pilot program is working with area non-profits to help folks without access to technology book vaccine appointments. Additionally, there are mobile vaccine teams being sent to independent living facilities for seniors who are not able to commute to vaccine sites.

Testing

The county executive reminded residents about free testing sites around the area, which is pivotal in identifying positive cases and isolating those people.

“I do want to remind the community about free rapid testing locations,” Bello said. “We’ve kept these locations open, even though vaccines are rolling out, testing is still a critical component to reducing the spread and making sure we can isolate and quarantine cases as quickly as possible.

“Testing and vaccine go hand-in-hand with the reopening strategy, particularly when it comes to large openings,” Bello said. “Monroe County hopes to be part of that solution, so we’re keeping those rapid testing sites open. Typically when you want to get tested, you don’t need an appointment. The whole process really takes just a few minutes to complete, and you can find all the dates, times, and locations at the county websites, and the appointments for next week go live tomorrow at noon.”

One year later

In place of last week’s update, Bello, Dr. Mendoza, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and hospital officials gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.