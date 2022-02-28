ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza hosted a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon to update residents on the county’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the statewide mask mandate for schools will be lifted Wednesday. The governor cited declining COVID-19 cases and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that outlines a new set of metrics that allow more Americans to take a break from masks.

Bello and Dr. Mendoza voiced support for the change Sunday in a joint statement saying in part that the lift was “an appropriate and welcome decision.”

“To some degree we’re back to the beginning with how we’re going to approach cases in classrooms,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Two years ago, if there was a case with that individual, we would talk to them, but we will take case by case when it comes to coronavirus in schools. I don’t see us doing any automatic quarantining.”

The county officials said they would continue to communicate with local school districts to monitor and address any developments that need attention. Bo Wright, Rush-Henrietta Central School District Superintendent and the current President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, is scheduled to address the school mask lift further during a media availability Tuesday.

So why is now the time for easing restrictions? Because COVID-19 rates are heading in the right direction, according to the county executive.

“We haven’t seen any spikes,” Bello said. “Honestly we have been on a great trajectory these past few weeks. I think we will still be in that direction even with kids coming back from break. People now know what they need to do to protect themselves. We check the numbers everyday and they look really positive.”

According to the governor, the new rules apply to children 2 years and older in childcare facilities. Counties and cities however can decide to keep hold of their own masking mandates.

“We understand there is some flexibility for counties to make decisions and I would for the community to know Monroe County will not be implementing a mask requirement,” Bello said. “Families should recognize and understand, a lot of kids and parents will choose to wear a mask. We need to be respectful of everyone’s choices.”

Both county officials said parents with specific concerns or questions, like masks on buses, should contact their school districts directly as the county would not be implementing mandates or policies to that effect.

“The state requirement has been lifted, but that may not be the same for each school,” Bello said. “Reach out to individual districts and ask those schools.”

According to Bello and Dr. Mendoza, school bus COVID policies have been treated as an extension of schools up until this point and not under public transportation rules. As of Monday, masks are still required for people using public transportation in New York state.

The county health department has recently scaled back its daily reporting of new COVID-19 cases and regional hospitalizations. Going forward those numbers will be made available in a once-per-week report sent on Mondays, but the county’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated on weekdays that aren’t holidays.

The county executive thanks local libraries which will take part in additional distribution efforts of at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits.

The library distribution was announced Monday, coinciding with the county scaling back its efforts on COVID-19 antigen testing sites; beginning Tuesday there county’s daily COVID-19 testing sites will be reduced while some vaccine sites will remain operational.

A full list of county library locations and hours is available online. Libraries in Greece, Parma, Chili, East Rochester, Webster, Hamlin, and Scottsville would not be participating in the rapid test distribution.

Effective Tuesday, county-run antigen testing sites will be limited to:

804 North Goodman Street Monday Wednesday, and Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



The county will still provide several vaccination sites at the following dates and times:

Pittsford Plaza: 3349 Monroe Avenue Weekdays, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mall at Greece Ridge: 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive Weekdays, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MCC Downtown Campus: 321 State Street and Morrie Silver Way

Monroe County Fleet Center: 145 Paul Road Wednesday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 3:45 pm.

Edgerton R Center: 41 Backus Street Sundays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.