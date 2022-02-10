ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza hosted a coronavirus briefing Thursday.

County officials reported Thursday that there were 286 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county is now averaging 305 new cases per day over the past week.

New York’s indoor mask or vaccine requirement for indoor businesses and venues was lifted Thursday after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced counties and businesses will make their decisions for masking.

The mask requirement for school however, will remain in effect, according to the governor.

The current school mask mandate was effective through February 21, which marks President’s Day and the beginning of a weeklong winter break for many school districts.

The governor said a decisions on masks and schools and other COVID-19 protocols will be reassessed in early March, based on trends and projections at that time.

Bello backed the governor’s decision to maintain the state mask mandate for public schools.

“This makes sense, it gives our school and parents a timeline to review and a chance for counties to review,” Bello said. While some mask mandates are ending it doesn’t mean COVID is over, it means we are in a new phase of controlling it.”

Dr. Mendoza said it’s critical to re-evaluate infection date after students return to school post break. The Public Health Commissioner believes it would be premature to make a decision now.

“This is going to come down to conversation between parents, families and school leadership and teachers, Dr. Mendoza said. “One size doesn’t fit all.”

Officials announced that testing and vaccination clinics will remain in place across Monroe County. Pediatric vaccinations will also continue, as county officials stressed the need to control COVID-19 remains the same.

“This virus is going to be apart of our lives moving forward and its up to each individual to decide what precautions are right for them,” Bello said.

A new test and mask distribution event was also announced Thursday. On Saturday, 10,000 at-home testing kits and 40,000 N95 masks will be available to residents at Marina Auto Stadium in Rochester.

Further information about this distribution event can be found at Monroe County’s website.

Dr. Mendoza stressed the county’s continuous message — to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID.

“Many pockets of our community are still vulnerable,” 27% of individuals aged 5 and older are not up to date with their vaccination, 23 of 65 and older have not gotten their booster. We still have work to do weather we mandate masks or not.”

The Public Health Commissioner said that despite relaxed masking requirements, masking still plays a role in keeping ourselves and those around us safe.

“We shouldn’t need a mandate to tell us that,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Given where we are with omicron, I support the decision to discontinue indoor masking in most public places. Without question I believe that we should keep masking mandatory in our healthcare systems for now. Lets remember that one reason our schools are safe is because of masks. In the future, lets resist to throw caution to the wind. Instead, lets continue to carry an appropriate level of caution.”

“Many of us are tired of COVID. Many individuals are hospitalized, others are suffering from long-term COVID, lets not forget who these people are, many are the people closest around us. Lets move into the next stage with respect and civility,” Dr. Mendoza said.

According to the governor, the mask mandate remains in effect for the following:

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult health care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Schools and childcare centers

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Buses, bus stations, trains, train stations, subway, subway stations, planes, and airports

Following the state’s action, Monroe County facilities have also lifted the indoor masking mandate. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said it was the right move.

“We’re leaving it for people to choose whether or not they want to wear a mask,” Bello said. “I think this is the right thing to do. The numbers here have gone down dramatically over the last couple of weeks.”

Ontario County also announced masking would be optional in county facilities. Additionally, most city-owned buildings including City Hall will had the mandate lifted starting Thursday.

On Thursday, county officials reported a total of 460 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 56 of these patients are in ICU in the Finger Lakes Region, down 26 and 8 since Wednesday

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.