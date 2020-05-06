1  of  76
Closings
Bello: Monroe County to distribute 1 million masks, face coverings with help from federal CARES Act funding

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Wednesday that the county will work to distribute 1 million masks to the city of Rochester and local towns throughout the region.

“Now more than ever it is critically important that all Monroe County residents continue to wear face coverings whenever they are out in public,” Bello said. “As we start to reopen, it’s important to maintain healthy habits, or we’ll go backwards. One of those healthy habits is covering your face.”

Bello was joined by Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, Rep. Joe Morelle, United Way of Greater Rochester CEO Jamie Saunders, and local town officials for a Zoom conference Wednesday to discuss the distribution of face coverings and other essential services to the general public.

“I know it’s a weird habit, but let’s make this a habit,” Mendoza said. “Really it’s a race between how long we can keep up with this and the race getting toward getting a vaccine or a treatment. For the foreseeable future, let’s start to make this a habit.”

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in Rochester outlining the requirements for the region to begin reopening. Speaking from the Wegmans Conference Center in Chili, the governor said he would support local governments who wanted to enforce penalties for people who aren’t wearing masks in public.

“Rochester can have one penalty, I think New York City is in a different situation, but I think local governments should enforce it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I think there should be a penalty. You could literally kill someone. You could literally kill someone, because you didn’t want to wear a mask. How cruel and irresponsible would that be.”

