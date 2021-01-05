WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza provide update on vaccination efforts

Editor’s note: This briefing will be live streamed on this page at 1 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and other local officials will be providing an update on the vaccination efforts in the Finger Lakes region.

Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer and Dr. Nancy Bennett from the Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub will be in attendance as well.

The COVID-19 vaccination first came to the Rochester Region on December 15 and local hospital systems have been vaccinating their staff that are most at risk and in contact with COVID-positive patients.