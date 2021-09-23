WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza provide update on COVID-19 in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza hosted a coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon to update residents on the county’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

The county leaders were joined by the Chief Medical Officers of University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health, Dr. Michael Apostolakos and Dr. Robert Mayo.

The county executive said Monroe County was on a bit of a “downswing” in terms of new cases. Last Thursday, the county reported 213 new cases and a seven-day average of 193 new cases per day, compared to 183 Thursday and a 164 seven-day average of new cases per day this week.

“Although we’re on a bit of downswing, we continue to be classified as an area with high COVID-19 transmission,” Bello said. “Vaccination is the best tool that we have; it’s safe, it’s free, and it works.”

The county executive said some 5,000 more Monroe County residents received their first dose of the vaccine this week, and with booster shots on the horizon, the county is ramping up its operations to ensure it can handle a surplus of demand if and when it should occur.

“Our teams have scouted locations for new sites for booster shot clinics,” Bello said. “We are waiting for new info, but we re now looking to hire new staff for vaccine clinics, with flexible hours and pay from $17.50 to $28 per hour.”

Earlier Thursday, URMC announced some changes to the hospital system’s operations due to an ongoing staffing shortage, including a pause on elective procedural scheduling at some facilities as well as temporary closures at others.

However, the county executive said significant health care procedures will not be impacted.

“There will be no pause in critical health care,” Bello said. “Yes there might be some inconvenience, but our health care system ha1s been grappling with a shortage of staff, but I can assure you that our critical health care system will not be impacted.”

The state’s vaccine mandate requires all health care professionals to be vaccinated by Monday, September 27. If health care workers do not have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, they could lose their job.

Dr. Apostolakos the current staffing shortage isn’t related to the mandate.

He says hospitals in the Finger Lakes and nationally already face staffing shortages because of rising demand for clinical services, some health workers retiring or choosing other employment after 18 months of COVID stress, and fewer recruits choosing health care over other career options.

“UR Medicine has been recruiting aggressively for months to fill vacant positions, and we will intensify those efforts as the mandate takes effect until our hospitals are fully staffed,” Dr. Apostolakos said. “In the meantime, we will share resources as a system, taking steps such as temporarily sharing staff between hospitals as needed to minimize impacts on patient care.”

Among the changes, UR Medicine Labs will close some patient service centers temporarily, Strong Memorial Hospital will close hospital beds in several units, and Highland Hospital postponed a “small number” of scheduled elective procedures beginning Monday, September 20.

Once the mandate going into effect, officials say URMC may temporarily close UR Medicine Urgent Care in Farmington and introduce a two-week pause in scheduling new elective procedures at Strong beginning September 27. Additionally, the UR Medicine Urgent Care in Spencerport temporarily closed this week as the hospital system navigates contingency plans based on “best and worse-case scenarios.”

Patients at URMC hospitals may face longer waiting times for appointments as new contingency plans based on vacancy levels are currently being worked on, officials say. Meanwhile, health leaders say vaccination remains the best way out of this pandemic.

