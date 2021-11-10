WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza host COVID-19 briefing as cases surge in Monroe County at 2:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 2:30 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner are scheduled to host a coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon to update residents on the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases are rising quickly in Monroe County, reaching new daily cases levels, average positivity rates, and regional hospitalizations not seen since January when the community was coming down from the peak of the holiday surge.

In its most recent update Tuesday, health department officials reported 296 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven-day average of new daily cases to 328. According to the New York State Department of Health, the Finger Lakes region currently has 268 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 72 in an ICU.

Additionally, the county is now reporting a 6% seven-day average positivity rate.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, the Finger Lakes region currently has the highest seven-day average positivity rate out of all the regions in New York state and more than double the current statewide average:

REGION Saturday, November 6, 2021 Sunday, November 7, 2021 Monday, November 8, 2021 Capital Region 4.32% 4.49% 4.59% Central New York 4.61% 4.60% 4.65% Finger Lakes 6.48% 6.56% 6.68% Long Island 2.45% 2.45% 2.50% Mid-Hudson 1.85% 1.94% 1.92% Mohawk Valley 5.11% 5.19% 5.51% New York City 1.11% 1.13% 1.16% North Country 5.58% 5.65% 5.66% Southern Tier 3.42% 3.42% 3.64% Western New York 6.29% 6.41% 6.40% Statewide 2.53% 2.59% 2.65%

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 450,233 county residents are fully vaccinated and 497,869 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 77.4% of the county population.

You can schedule a vaccine appointment, or an appointment for a booster shot if you’re eligible, through the county website.

A section of the Monroe County Fleet Center on Paul Road is open weekdays for COVID-19 testing specifically for K-12 students, and you can register for an appointment online. Other testing sites for the general public include:

Mon & Tue 9-11:45am, 1-3:45pm

County Fleet Center, Building 10 – 145 Paul Rd., Rochester NY 14624

Preregistration is suggested

Click Here to Preregister

Thursdays 5-8pm

Irondequoit – Public Works Building – 2629 East Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14622

Preregistration is suggested

Click Here to Preregister

Fridays 11am-2pm

Greater Harvest Church – 121 Driving Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14613

Preregistration is suggested

Click Here to Preregister

Saturdays 11am-2pm

Memorial AME Zion – 549 Clarissa St, Rochester, NY 14608

Preregistration is suggested

Click Here to Preregister

Sundays 1-4pm

Jefferson High School – 1 Edgerton Park, Rochester, NY 14608

Preregistration is suggested

Click Here to Preregister

