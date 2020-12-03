Dr. Mendoza: 654 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 19 new deaths

Editor’s note: This briefing will be live streamed on this page at 1:30 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza held their weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon.

In the latest update from the health department Wednesday, officials announced record breaking coronavirus numbers for Monroe County, including:

625 new cases (highest single-day increase of new cases to date)

461 people hospitalized (most virus hospitalizations in the region to date)

3,571 active COVID-19 cases (most active cases to date)

The health commissioner said more COVID-19 records were broken for Monroe County in Thursday’s update.

“We will be announcing 654 new cases here in Monroe County and very sadly we are going to also be reporting 19 new fatalities,” Dr. Mendoza said. “These fatalities span a period of time between November 23 through November 30.”

The health commissioner said if the situation is going to improve, the community will need to cooperate.

“At the end of the day we need to work together, we need to change our behavior,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Please wear your mask, please maintain your physical distance. Please be thoughtful about who you’re gathering with. To be frank, now is simply the time to stop gathering outside your household.”

With Thursday’s update, Monroe County has had 3,350 new COVID-19 cases in just a six-day span, by far the largest spike the county has seen since the pandemic began. The surge in local cases has put a strain on Rochester’s primary hospital systems.

“What you’ve heard is that our hospitals are starting to fill up and that COVID is having a real impact,” Bello said. “The message around this cannot be any more clear: Either we’re part of the solution or we’re not. We can either choose to wear a mask, maintain social gatherings, limit our gatherings to 10 people or less — or not.”

The county executive said what happens here depends on the individual actions of community members.

“We need total community support, and community buy-in to ensure that our hospitals are not overwhelmed, so businesses can stay open, so children can stay in schools, and so public health is not compromised,” Bello said. “We’re about three quarters of the way through the race, we can see the finish line, there’s a vaccine on the horizon, but it all comes down to the finish of the race — it all comes down to the last quarter mile.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that, pending FDA approval, New York state would receive its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine as early as December 15. The initial delivery will be about 170,000 doses, with priority given to nursing home residents and staff as well as patients and staff at hospital ICU units and COVID wings.

The county executive reiterated that there is free, rapid testing COVID-19 sites throughout orange zone areas in Monroe County, including the City of Rochester.

“I think that with the increase in the number of testing and testing availability, it’s a good thing to help find these cases in the community,” Bello said. “Get people isolated, get people quarantined before they can spread to others around them.”

The county executive said the health department has received approval for 100 new COVID-19 positions to assist with the recent spike.

“We recently received approval from civil service to create an additional 100 COVID positions,” Bello said. “Available immediately and to help with tasks like data entry, registering people, following up on isolation, quarantine orders, contact tracing, and more. These are critical positions that are necessary to help us respond.”

Health department officials reported that the countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 6.47%. As of Wednesday, the orange zone in Monroe County had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.94% and the yellow zone was 6.42%, according to Gov. Cuomo’s office.

In a briefing with local officials from the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health, Mendoza said on Wednesday the area is facing a taller curve and warned about the hospitalizations overwhelming the healthcare providers.

“I want to begin with a phrase we haven’t used in months: Flatten the curve,” Dr. Mendoza said Wednesday. “The curve represented bed capacity, but more importantly the ability to provide for our community’s critical needs. We are in a different place now, we face an even greater risk. Our health care workers are tired, and like you, they are frustrated.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.